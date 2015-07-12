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ROMANIA EU-COFINANCING FOR TRANSPORT 2014-20

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 1,000,000,000
Transport : € 1,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2017 : € 1,000,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU-COFINANCING FOR TRANSPORT 2014-20
Related press
Romania: EIB lends EUR 1bn to co-finance transport infrastructure projects with EU grants
Related sub-project
T MURES-OGRA-C TURZII A3 HIGHWAY (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
SEBES-TURDA A10 HIGHWAY (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
CFR ARAD-SIGHISOARA RAIL UPGRADE (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
LUGOJ-DEVA MOTORWAY II (SPL 2015-0712)

Summary sheet

Release date
23 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2017
20150712
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROMANIA EU-COFINANCING FOR TRANSPORT 2014-20
COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 6800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Structural programme loan to co-finance transport investments under the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme 2014-2020 in Romania

The project is a structural programme loan (SPL) for Romania covering the transport components of the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme (LIOP) 2014-2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A strategic environmental assessment (SEA) is required for all operational programmes co-financed with EU funds. Compliance with the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) will be assessed for the transport components of LIOP 2014-2020. The environmental impact and compliance of each project with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and others, will be assessed in accordance with the procedures to be adopted for the SPL. The Bank requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU-COFINANCING FOR TRANSPORT 2014-20
Related projects
Related sub-project
T MURES-OGRA-C TURZII A3 HIGHWAY (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
SEBES-TURDA A10 HIGHWAY (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
CFR ARAD-SIGHISOARA RAIL UPGRADE (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
LUGOJ-DEVA MOTORWAY II (SPL 2015-0712)
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB lends EUR 1bn to co-finance transport infrastructure projects with EU grants

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU-COFINANCING FOR TRANSPORT 2014-20
Publication Date
16 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68053555
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150712
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU-COFINANCING FOR TRANSPORT 2014-20
Other links
Summary sheet
ROMANIA EU-COFINANCING FOR TRANSPORT 2014-20
Data sheet
ROMANIA EU-COFINANCING FOR TRANSPORT 2014-20
Related press
Romania: EIB lends EUR 1bn to co-finance transport infrastructure projects with EU grants
Related sub-project
T MURES-OGRA-C TURZII A3 HIGHWAY (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
SEBES-TURDA A10 HIGHWAY (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
CFR ARAD-SIGHISOARA RAIL UPGRADE (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
LUGOJ-DEVA MOTORWAY II (SPL 2015-0712)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB lends EUR 1bn to co-finance transport infrastructure projects with EU grants
Other links
Related public register
16/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU-COFINANCING FOR TRANSPORT 2014-20
Related sub-project
T MURES-OGRA-C TURZII A3 HIGHWAY (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
SEBES-TURDA A10 HIGHWAY (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
CFR ARAD-SIGHISOARA RAIL UPGRADE (SPL 2015-0712)
Related sub-project
LUGOJ-DEVA MOTORWAY II (SPL 2015-0712)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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