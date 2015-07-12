ROMANIA EU-COFINANCING FOR TRANSPORT 2014-20

Summary sheet
Structural programme loan to co-finance transport investments under the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme 2014-2020 in Romania
The project is a structural programme loan (SPL) for Romania covering the transport components of the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme (LIOP) 2014-2020.
A strategic environmental assessment (SEA) is required for all operational programmes co-financed with EU funds. Compliance with the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) will be assessed for the transport components of LIOP 2014-2020. The environmental impact and compliance of each project with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and others, will be assessed in accordance with the procedures to be adopted for the SPL. The Bank requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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