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BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 150,000,000
Health : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/04/2017 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Summary sheet

Release date
2 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/04/2017
20150691
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
REPUBLIC OF TURKEY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The design, construction, financing, equipment supply, provision of soft and hard facility management services and provision of some clinical support services for a part of an integrated healthcare campus in Bursa, under a 28-year build, lease, operate and transfer agreement with the Ministry of Health, Turkey.

The project will improve the urban environment and promote sustainable communities. Lending objectives include improving access to healthcare delivery though implementation of an integrated model of care, as well as improving performance and quality of healthcare and the urban environment and promoting sustainable communities by integrating healthcare appropriately within local settings and supporting the care of patients close to their homes. It will at the same time support the Health Ministry's goal of improving the capacity, quality and distribution of healthcare institutions and ensuring their financial sustainability (in line with its Strategic Plan 2013-2017).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers the construction of a large-scale health campus on a greenfield site within an urbanised area. If the project were located within the EU, it would be covered by Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) with respect to urban development. Based on national legislation, no EIA has been requested by the competent authority. To ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the participating international financial institutions (IFIs, including EIB), the financiers requested an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). The EIB will verify during appraisal the outcome of the ESIA to ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the Bank.

The project was procured under special legislation and was not subject to Turkish procurement law. The tender was subject to Supplementary Article 7 of the Fundamental Law on the Health Services (Law no. 3359) as amended by Law no. 5396, using a negotiated procedure. During appraisal, the EIB will undertake an ex-post review of the procurement procedures and evaluation criteria to ensure their compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
09/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
22/03/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
22/03/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Publication Date
9 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66933664
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150691
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
Publication Date
22 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74583372
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150691
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
Publication Date
22 Mar 2017
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74576323
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150691
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
Publication Date
22 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74576813
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150691
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
Publication Date
22 Mar 2017
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74588615
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150691
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Publication Date
22 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74571763
Document Focus
Environment
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150691
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152151464
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150691
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Other links
Summary sheet
BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Data sheet
BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications