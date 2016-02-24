RADOM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Urban development - Construction
Small and medium investment schemes in the City of Radom, relating mainly to road infrastructure, education, social housing and public administration.
The proposed project is a framework loan to finance small and medium investment schemes in the city, mainly relating to road infrastructure, education, social housing and public administration, which contribute to the city's development strategy. Eligible schemes will include urban roads, revitalisation and renewal, modernisation of public facilities. It is expected that some of the schemes will be co-financed by EC Structural Funds (Regional Operational Programme).
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation, and it is a requirement that all schemes are implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. Some schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on Natura 2000 areas, or fall under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives. The promoter will also ensure the application of energy efficiency directives in related schemes, in particular Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.