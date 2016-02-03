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ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 40,000,000
Energy : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/06/2016 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND - Windpark Seibersdorf
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND - Windpark Bruckneudorf
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Related press
Austria: First EFSI operation signed
Related press
Netherlands: EU bank supports water safety and quality investment

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/06/2016
20150689
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Energiepark Bruck GmbH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 74 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of two wind parks and a single wind turbine in the Austrian Federal States of Lower Austria and Burgenland, respectively. The project has a total capacity of 39 MW.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms generally fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Their authorisation is subject to an EIA following the criteria set by the competent authority. Some turbines are located close to sites of nature conservation interest and also close to other wind farms. Potential impact on sites of nature conservation interest, including cumulative impacts, will be analysed carefully.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND - Windpark Seibersdorf
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND - Windpark Bruckneudorf
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Other links
Related press
Austria: First EFSI operation signed
Related press
Netherlands: EU bank supports water safety and quality investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND - Windpark Seibersdorf
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64601742
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150689
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
20 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65346868
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150689
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND - Windpark Bruckneudorf
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64595162
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150689
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85050542
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150689
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND - Windpark Seibersdorf
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND - Windpark Bruckneudorf
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Data sheet
ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Related press
Austria: First EFSI operation signed
Related press
Netherlands: EU bank supports water safety and quality investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: First EFSI operation signed
Related press
Netherlands: EU bank supports water safety and quality investment
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND - Windpark Seibersdorf
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND - Windpark Bruckneudorf
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK ONSHORE WIND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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