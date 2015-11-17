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LA BANQUE POSTALE PRET POUR PME ET ETI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/04/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
France : La Banque Postale and EIB sign framework agreement to promote the development of renewable energies

Summary sheet

Release date
17 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/04/2016
20150688
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LA BANQUE POSTALE PRET POUR PME ET ETI
LA BANQUE POSTALE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financement des petites et moyennes entreprises (PME) ainsi que des entreprises de taille intermédiaire (ETI) de l'industrie, des services et de l'agriculture en France

Financement de projets de petite et moyenne dimension mis en oeuvre par des PME et ETI.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur.

Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur.

Other links
Related press
France : La Banque Postale and EIB sign framework agreement to promote the development of renewable energies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France : La Banque Postale and EIB sign framework agreement to promote the development of renewable energies
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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