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RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,288,733
Countries
Sector(s)
Kenya : € 45,288,733
Energy : € 45,288,733
Signature date(s)
14/09/2018 : € 22,644,366.5
14/09/2018 : € 22,644,366.5
Other links
Related public register
03/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - ESIA Project Report Radiant Energy
Related public register
01/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS
Related public register
04/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - Cumulative Impact Assessment - Radiant and Eldosol Energy
Related public register
03/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - ESIA Project Report Eldosol Energy
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS

Summary sheet

Release date
2 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/09/2018
20150682
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 53 million (EUR 48 million)
USD 148 million (EUR 134 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction of two 40MW net output solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants near Eldoret, Western Kenya. The projects are being developed as independent power producers (IPPs) under the feed-in tariff regime in Kenya. The two projects will have shared facilities and services and will supply electricity to the national grid.

The proposed operation is in line with the strategic objectives set for the Bank's external mandates in general (environmental sustainability, climate change mitigation), the Cotonou Agreement - in particular Article 21 concerning investment - and private sector development. The operation will also contribute to the Bank's priority energy lending objectives related to renewable energy. In addition, the 11th EDF National Indicative Programme for Kenya (2014-2020) includes a focus on sustainable infrastructure. The projects are also fully in line with the country's objectives as Kenya's second medium-term plan (2013-2017), aiming to implement Kenya's Vision 2030, explicitly targets increasing the share of power generated from green sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental and social impact assessments (ESIAs) have been prepared for the two PV plants and have been submitted to the competent authority NEMA (National Environmental Management Authority) for approval. Compliance with the environmental and social standards of the EIB including, amongst others, the principles of relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that project implementation will carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
03/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - ESIA Project Report Radiant Energy
01/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS
04/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - Cumulative Impact Assessment - Radiant and Eldosol Energy
03/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - ESIA Project Report Eldosol Energy
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - ESIA Project Report Radiant Energy
Publication Date
3 Aug 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68148641
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150682
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS
Publication Date
1 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67337144
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150682
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - Cumulative Impact Assessment - Radiant and Eldosol Energy
Publication Date
4 Aug 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68119655
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150682
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - ESIA Project Report Eldosol Energy
Publication Date
3 Aug 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68153074
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150682
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246222704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150682
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - ESIA Project Report Radiant Energy
Related public register
01/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS
Related public register
04/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - Cumulative Impact Assessment - Radiant and Eldosol Energy
Related public register
03/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS - ESIA Project Report Eldosol Energy
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS
Other links
Summary sheet
RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS
Data sheet
RADIANT AND ELDOSOL SOLAR PV POWER PLANTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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