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TVO SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2016 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVO SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

Summary sheet

Release date
7 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2016
20150675
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TVO SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
TEOLLISUUDEN VOIMA OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 227 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment in safety improvements including replacement of emergency diesel generators and reactor internal pumps, as well as introduction of a new additional emergency feedwater system at the Olkiluoto (Finland) nuclear power plant

The project will contribute to improvements in safety and reliability of low-carbon electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on technical characteristics of the safety upgrade investment project schemes they will not require environmental impact assessments. The project works are planned to be implemented at an existing operational site and they are mostly related to replacement of existing equipment. The project activities are expected to have minimal environmental impact. The typically anticipated impact is mainly temporary and relates to construction and installation works and can usually be well managed by appropriate measures taken during project implementation.

The promoter is a private company operating in the utilities sector; however the electricity sector in Finland, based on an exemption granted by the European Commission, is not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
23/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVO SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVO SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Publication Date
23 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66770733
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150675
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TVO SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
TVO SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Data sheet
TVO SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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