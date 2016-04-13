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ICL RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 127,879,642.7
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 17,903,149.98
The Netherlands : € 17,903,149.98
Israel : € 92,073,342.74
Industry : € 127,879,642.7
Signature date(s)
30/11/2016 : € 17,903,149.98
30/11/2016 : € 17,903,149.98
30/11/2016 : € 92,073,342.74
Other links
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICL RDI
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ICL RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2016
20150669
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICL RDI
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 119 million (USD 136 million)
EUR 240 million (USD 273 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme for research and development (R&D) for 2016-2019

The project aims to improve existing products and processes, in terms of both efficiency of production and environmental performance, as well as at increasing the promoter's competitiveness and expanding the company's business through the development of high-added-value downstream products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly includes R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project would therefore not require an EIA.

For activities planned outside the EU, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICL RDI
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ICL RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICL RDI
Publication Date
28 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67287195
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150669
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Mediterranean countries
Countries
The Netherlands
Israel
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ICL RDI
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136054767
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150669
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Mediterranean countries
Countries
The Netherlands
Israel
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICL RDI
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ICL RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ICL RDI
Data sheet
ICL RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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