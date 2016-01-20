NEOENERGIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

Summary sheet
The project consists of the renewal and expansion of the promoter's distribution networks in the states of Bahia and Pernambuco in Brazil.
The project will enable the promoter to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply and connect new users.
If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the project schemes relate to medium or low-voltage extensions and reinforcement that are expected to have minimal or no environmental impact. The impact that can typically be expected relates to visual impact, vegetation clearance, soil erosion, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise and disturbance during construction. The environmental and social requirements in Brazil for the different schemes will be reviewed and the appraisal will focus on the promoter's capacity and procedures to address social impact and environmental issues in accordance with the Bank's environmental and social standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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