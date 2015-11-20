Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 175,000,000
Transport : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/04/2016 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/04/2016
20150649
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET
ZWECKVERBAND VERKEHRSVERBUND RHEIN-RUHR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of new rolling stock in the densely populated Ruhr region

The project consists of the purchase of around 40 electric trains mainly to be used for increased services. The trains will be used on the S-Bahn (suburban trains) Network 2. This network serves amongst others the cities of Dortmund, Duisburg, Essen, Gelsenkirchen and Oberhausen.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required. Compliance with applicable EU directives will be checked as required according to the final scope and procedures for the scrapping/disposal of the old rolling stock, if any.

The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
The contract notice for the supply contract for the trainsets has been published in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU 2015/S 132-243416). The procurement process followed for these trains, and also for the other project components, will be reviewed during appraisal.

Related documents
22/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET
Publication Date
22 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65375211
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150649
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226512438
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150649
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET
Other links
Summary sheet
S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET
Data sheet
S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications