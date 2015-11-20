S-BAHN RUHRGEBIET

Summary sheet
Financing of new rolling stock in the densely populated Ruhr region
The project consists of the purchase of around 40 electric trains mainly to be used for increased services. The trains will be used on the S-Bahn (suburban trains) Network 2. This network serves amongst others the cities of Dortmund, Duisburg, Essen, Gelsenkirchen and Oberhausen.
Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required. Compliance with applicable EU directives will be checked as required according to the final scope and procedures for the scrapping/disposal of the old rolling stock, if any.
The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
The contract notice for the supply contract for the trainsets has been published in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU 2015/S 132-243416). The procurement process followed for these trains, and also for the other project components, will be reviewed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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