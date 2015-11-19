QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Education - Education
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Urban development - Construction
The fund will target investments in small to medium-sized infrastructure projects in Europe with a focus on western and northern Europe.
The fund will target equity investments in small to medium-sized infrastructure projects.
Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment or screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for further assessment. If an underlying investment is subject to an EIA, the fund will be required to provide the Bank with a copy of the environmental impact study (EIS), including a non-technical summary (NTS), or provide a website link to the location where the EIS is published in compliance with the EIB's public disclosure policy. The fund will confirm that the project incorporates all mitigating measures recommended as a result of the EIA. Where relevant, the fund will obtain written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation importance, including sites protected under the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC respectively) and the associated Natura 2000 network. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that its underlying investments respect the requirements and/or principles of the EU directives and comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards. The fund is informed of the relevant EU legislation and of the Bank's requirements. Guidance on the application of the Bank's environmental and social requirements will be provided to the fund.
In the EU, the Bank will require the fund to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.