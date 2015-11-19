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QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,100,000
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage : € 4,010,000
Energy : € 4,010,000
Telecom : € 4,411,000
Education : € 6,015,000
Urban development : € 8,020,000
Transport : € 13,634,000
Signature date(s)
20/09/2016 : € 2,005,000
20/09/2016 : € 2,005,000
20/09/2016 : € 2,005,000
20/09/2016 : € 2,005,000
20/09/2016 : € 2,205,500
20/09/2016 : € 2,205,500
20/09/2016 : € 3,007,500
20/09/2016 : € 3,007,500
20/09/2016 : € 4,010,000
20/09/2016 : € 4,010,000
20/09/2016 : € 6,817,000
20/09/2016 : € 6,817,000
Other links
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related press
France: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB invests EUR 40m in Quaero European Infrastructure Fund

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/09/2016
20150645
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
QUAERO CAPITAL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 249 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The fund will target investments in small to medium-sized infrastructure projects in Europe with a focus on western and northern Europe.

The fund will target equity investments in small to medium-sized infrastructure projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment or screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for further assessment. If an underlying investment is subject to an EIA, the fund will be required to provide the Bank with a copy of the environmental impact study (EIS), including a non-technical summary (NTS), or provide a website link to the location where the EIS is published in compliance with the EIB's public disclosure policy. The fund will confirm that the project incorporates all mitigating measures recommended as a result of the EIA. Where relevant, the fund will obtain written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation importance, including sites protected under the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC respectively) and the associated Natura 2000 network. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that its underlying investments respect the requirements and/or principles of the EU directives and comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards. The fund is informed of the relevant EU legislation and of the Bank's requirements. Guidance on the application of the Bank's environmental and social requirements will be provided to the fund.

In the EU, the Bank will require the fund to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Other links
Related press
France: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB invests EUR 40m in Quaero European Infrastructure Fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
20 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65344880
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150645
Sector(s)
Education
Transport
Telecom
Energy
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
27 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135036987
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150645
Sector(s)
Education
Transport
Telecom
Energy
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Data sheet
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related press
France: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB invests EUR 40m in Quaero European Infrastructure Fund

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB invests EUR 40m in Quaero European Infrastructure Fund
Other links
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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