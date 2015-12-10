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LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/06/2016 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT - EIA
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT - EIA Attachments
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/06/2016
20150636
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT
LAHTI ENERGIA OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 205 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new biomass-based combined heat and power (CHP) plant for Lahti Energia Oy

The project comprises the deployment of a combined heat and power biomass-fired plant at Kymijärvi in Lahti. The plant will provide electricity to the national grid and useful heat to the district heating system in the city of Lahti. The project will be implemented in two phases, with a separate investment decision for the second phase to be made later.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is undergoing a mandatory environmental impact assessment according to the EU requirements for this type of plant. The environmental impact statement was completed in June 2014 and an application for environmental permit was submitted to the competent authorities.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT - EIA
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT - EIA Attachments
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT - EIA
Publication Date
11 May 2016
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63318664
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150636
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT - EIA Attachments
Publication Date
11 May 2016
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63320420
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150636
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT
Publication Date
14 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67025997
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150636
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182528280
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150636
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT - EIA
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT - EIA Attachments
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT
Data sheet
LAHTI BIOMASS CHP PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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