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EGYPT MID-CAP FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,120,305
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 14,120,305
Services : € 14,120,305
Signature date(s)
14/02/2017 : € 14,120,305
Other links
Related press
Egypt: EIB provides USD 15 million for Egypt Mid-Cap fund
Related story
Private Equity is no dream in Egypt

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/02/2017
20150634
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EGYPT MID-CAP FUND
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 15 million (EUR 14 million)
USD 120 million (EUR 113 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists of an equity participation in Egypt Mid-Cap Fund, a generalist private equity fund targeting growth capital investments in small and medium-sized private companies located in Egypt.

The Fund will target growth capital investments in Egyptian small and medium-sized companies ("SMEs") that are seeking to grow their business at above average growth rates. The EIB would support an experienced first-time team and help restore the development of the private equity industry in Egypt. The Fund has a target size of USD 100m with a hard cap of USD 120m.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will operate in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

Procurement will be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.

Other links
Related press
Egypt: EIB provides USD 15 million for Egypt Mid-Cap fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: EIB provides USD 15 million for Egypt Mid-Cap fund
Related story
Private Equity is no dream in Egypt
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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