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RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (HU)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 400,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2016 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (HU)
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports the implementation of strategic rural development projects with EUR 400 million

Summary sheet

Release date
15 January 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2016
20150628
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (HU)
HUNGARY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 440 million
EUR 3000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation will support the implementation of specific, long-term measures identified by Hungary's New Rural Development Programme for the EU programming period 2014-2020. It will focus on improving the competitiveness of the agricultural sector and sustainable rural development by supporting small-scale rural and agricultural investments.

The project will generate economic benefits in terms of employment, rural development and support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The project will contribute to EU policy objectives in the fields of climate change, biodiversity protection and soil management. As the schemes are spread out in the country, the project will primarily impact Hungary's development in less-developed regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. Certain activities included in the overall project may require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), subject to the decision of the competent authority and in accordance with relevant applicable EU environmental regulations. Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site, the Bank would require the promoter to follow the procedures of applicable directives, as transposed into national law.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the sub-projects are tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (HU)
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports the implementation of strategic rural development projects with EUR 400 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (HU)
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64073765
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150628
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (HU)
Other links
Summary sheet
RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (HU)
Data sheet
RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (HU)
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports the implementation of strategic rural development projects with EUR 400 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports the implementation of strategic rural development projects with EUR 400 million
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (HU)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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