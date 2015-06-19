Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/10/2016 : € 50,000,000
3/10/2016 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU: European support for renewable energy creates hundreds of new jobs

Summary sheet

Release date
14 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/10/2016
20150619
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Otary NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1129 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project involves the design, construction, operation and maintenance of an offshore wind farm of 294 MW, located in the North Sea, 42 km from Ostend harbour, in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Belgium.

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the Bank's priority objectives for energy-sector lending related to renewable energy sources and climate action (transversal).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, amended 2014/52/EU), where the national authorities have to decide whether an EIA is needed. In this case a full environmental impact assessment was carried out and the environmental permit was granted in 2014. Details of the authorisation process and its compliance with the relevant EU directives, as applicable, will also be assessed during appraisal.

The bank will verify at appraisal whether the promoter is subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Other links
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU: European support for renewable energy creates hundreds of new jobs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
28 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66163297
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150619
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135191410
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150619
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Publication Date
1 Oct 2016
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69824058
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150619
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Other links
Summary sheet
RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Data sheet
RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU: European support for renewable energy creates hundreds of new jobs

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: #InvestEU: European support for renewable energy creates hundreds of new jobs
Other links
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENTEL OFFSHORE WIND - Link to website for ESIA documentation

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications