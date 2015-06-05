IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)

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Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
Investment fund targeting forestry assets in Ireland
The fund will invest in forest assets in Ireland with the aim of transforming clearfell plantations to more sustainable continuous cover forestry. This will also involve the introduction of native broadleaf species in what today are monoculture forests of Sitka spruce. This will be supplemented by afforestation on new land when the opportunity is available.
The project will contribute to an increase in biodiversity where native broadleaf trees are introduced and as a result of managing forests under the continuous cover forestry management system.
The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the EU Procurement Directive. Details will be verified during appraisal.
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