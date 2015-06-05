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IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 12,500,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 12,500,000
Signature date(s)
28/03/2018 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/03/2018
20150605
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)
SLM Partners LLP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment fund targeting forestry assets in Ireland

The fund will invest in forest assets in Ireland with the aim of transforming clearfell plantations to more sustainable continuous cover forestry. This will also involve the introduction of native broadleaf species in what today are monoculture forests of Sitka spruce. This will be supplemented by afforestation on new land when the opportunity is available.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to an increase in biodiversity where native broadleaf trees are introduced and as a result of managing forests under the continuous cover forestry management system.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the EU Procurement Directive. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)
Publication Date
19 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64465730
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150605
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
183524419
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150605
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)
Data sheet
IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND (NCFF)

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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