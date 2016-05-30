AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SCHIPHOL CAPACITY EXPANSION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction of a new Pier A and passenger terminal infrastructure at Schiphol Amsterdam Airport to increase overall handling capacity and improve the efficiency of transfer operations.
The project should lead to significant improvements in efficiency and passenger experience and will enable the airport as a whole to provide additional capacity and to ensure the continuity of high-quality services in order to cater for the anticipated increase in demand.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a full EIA is required or not. Under the Alders Platform, the airport has environmental consent to grow to 500,000 aircraft operations a year by 2020. The degree to which the project will enable growth beyond this, the impact thereof and how this will be further permitted will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC (and 2014/25/EU as appropriate) as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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