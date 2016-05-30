Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SCHIPHOL CAPACITY EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 350,000,000
Transport : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/06/2019 : € 175,000,000
2/03/2017 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SCHIPHOL CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports extension of Schiphol Airport

Summary sheet

Release date
30 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/03/2017
20150591
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCHIPHOL AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CAPACITY EXPANSION
SCHIPHOL NEDERLAND BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of a new Pier A and passenger terminal infrastructure at Schiphol Amsterdam Airport to increase overall handling capacity and improve the efficiency of transfer operations.

The project should lead to significant improvements in efficiency and passenger experience and will enable the airport as a whole to provide additional capacity and to ensure the continuity of high-quality services in order to cater for the anticipated increase in demand.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a full EIA is required or not. Under the Alders Platform, the airport has environmental consent to grow to 500,000 aircraft operations a year by 2020. The degree to which the project will enable growth beyond this, the impact thereof and how this will be further permitted will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC (and 2014/25/EU as appropriate) as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SCHIPHOL CAPACITY EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports extension of Schiphol Airport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SCHIPHOL CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
24 Jan 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71981427
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150591
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SCHIPHOL CAPACITY EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
SCHIPHOL AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Data sheet
AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SCHIPHOL CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports extension of Schiphol Airport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports extension of Schiphol Airport
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SCHIPHOL CAPACITY EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications