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MULTI SECTOR IT RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 80,000,000
Services : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2016 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MULTI SECTOR IT RDI
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MULTI SECTOR IT RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
27 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2016
20150586
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MULTI SECTOR IT RDI
INDRA SISTEMAS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 166 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's ongoing expenditures on research, development and innovation for the development of ICT solutions in the promoter's client industries, including smart energy, transport and industry.

The project supports a European promoter in its efforts to foster its competitive position in high value added products by investing in R&D and contributes to the targets of the Europe 2020 Strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable EU legislation, as appropriate

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MULTI SECTOR IT RDI
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MULTI SECTOR IT RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MULTI SECTOR IT RDI
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65237413
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150586
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MULTI SECTOR IT RDI
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135850791
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150586
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MULTI SECTOR IT RDI
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MULTI SECTOR IT RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
MULTI SECTOR IT RDI
Data sheet
MULTI SECTOR IT RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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