CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Generalist infrastructure fund targeting equity investments in Europe
The Fund will target investments in medium-sized operators which aim to develop infrastructure assets with a focus on western and northern Europe.
Most of the Fund's underlying infrastructure investments will fall under Annex I or II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment or screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for further assessment. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the Fund manager to ensure that its underlying investments respect the requirements and/or principles of the EU directives and comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards.
The Fund will ensure that procurement procedures of underlying investments are undertaken in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.