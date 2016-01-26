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CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Sector(s)
Telecom : € 22,000,000
Solid waste : € 24,000,000
Transport : € 26,000,000
Energy : € 28,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/09/2016 : € 11,000,000
13/09/2016 : € 11,000,000
13/09/2016 : € 12,000,000
13/09/2016 : € 12,000,000
13/09/2016 : € 13,000,000
13/09/2016 : € 13,000,000
13/09/2016 : € 14,000,000
13/09/2016 : € 14,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related press
Luxembourg: Investment Plan for Europe - Cube Infrastructure Fund II: EUR 100 million Commitment of the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
26 January 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/09/2016
20150585
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 1200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Generalist infrastructure fund targeting equity investments in Europe

The Fund will target investments in medium-sized operators which aim to develop infrastructure assets with a focus on western and northern Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the Fund's underlying infrastructure investments will fall under Annex I or II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment or screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for further assessment. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the Fund manager to ensure that its underlying investments respect the requirements and/or principles of the EU directives and comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The Fund will ensure that procurement procedures of underlying investments are undertaken in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Other links
Related press
Luxembourg: Investment Plan for Europe - Cube Infrastructure Fund II: EUR 100 million Commitment of the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Publication Date
1 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67397835
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150585
Sector(s)
Transport
Solid waste
Telecom
Energy
Regions
EFTA countries
European Union
Countries
Switzerland
Norway
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184153209
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150585
Sector(s)
Transport
Solid waste
Telecom
Energy
Regions
EFTA countries
European Union
Countries
Switzerland
Norway
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Data sheet
CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related press
Luxembourg: Investment Plan for Europe - Cube Infrastructure Fund II: EUR 100 million Commitment of the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Luxembourg: Investment Plan for Europe - Cube Infrastructure Fund II: EUR 100 million Commitment of the EIB
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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