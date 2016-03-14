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FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 49,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 49,800,000
Energy : € 49,800,000
Signature date(s)
12/04/2017 : € 16,800,000
28/10/2016 : € 33,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Uluborlu Wind Farm
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Kızılcaterzi Wind Farm
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Karova Wind Farm
Related public register
07/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Uluborlu Wind Farm
Related public register
07/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Kızılcaterzi Wind Farm PDR Screening
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Karova Wind Farm
Related public register
03/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS

Summary sheet

Release date
14 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2016
20150575
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS
FINA ENERJI HOLDING AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 131 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction of three wind-power plants in Turkey (Uluborlu, Kizilcaterzi and Karova) for a total capacity of 106MW, together with associated facilities, power substations and interconnection lines

Generation of electricity from onshore wind farms

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will review the environmental and social assessments and corresponding authorisation processes during appraisal, including a verification of compliance with its environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Uluborlu Wind Farm
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Kızılcaterzi Wind Farm
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Karova Wind Farm
07/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Uluborlu Wind Farm
07/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Kızılcaterzi Wind Farm PDR Screening
08/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Karova Wind Farm
03/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Uluborlu Wind Farm
Publication Date
8 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65298241
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150575
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Kızılcaterzi Wind Farm
Publication Date
8 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65300870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150575
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Karova Wind Farm
Publication Date
8 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65303899
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150575
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Uluborlu Wind Farm
Publication Date
7 Jul 2016
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67565575
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150575
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Kızılcaterzi Wind Farm PDR Screening
Publication Date
7 Jul 2016
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67582752
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150575
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Karova Wind Farm
Publication Date
8 Jul 2016
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67585847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150575
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS
Publication Date
3 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68744876
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150575
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126959437
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150575
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Uluborlu Wind Farm
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Kızılcaterzi Wind Farm
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Karova Wind Farm
Related public register
07/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Uluborlu Wind Farm
Related public register
07/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Kızılcaterzi Wind Farm PDR Screening
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS - Karova Wind Farm
Related public register
03/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS
Other links
Summary sheet
FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS
Data sheet
FINA ENERJI WIND POWER PLANTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications