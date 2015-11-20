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EUROMED RORO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2016 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROMED RORO
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROMED RORO

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2016
20150563
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EUROMED RORO
GRIMALDI GROUP SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 501 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation and enlargement of Grimaldi Euromed SpA fleet through the acquisition of 10 new Pure Car/truck carrier vessels which are to be employed on their Europe-North-America route

By improving the environmental performance of Grimaldi Euromed SpA fleet, the project will contribute to the development of a sustainable transport system for short and long-distance freight cargo.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves the acquisition of cargo vessels and does not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Any potential environmental issues will be investigated during the project's appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. The Bank will, however, review the promoter's processes during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
30/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROMED RORO
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROMED RORO

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROMED RORO
Publication Date
30 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65485435
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150563
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROMED RORO
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166609509
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150563
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROMED RORO
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROMED RORO
Other links
Summary sheet
EUROMED RORO
Data sheet
EUROMED RORO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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