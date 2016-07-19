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TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 190,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 190,000,000
Energy : € 190,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2016 : € 190,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Related press
Poland: EIB supports first government projects under Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2016
20150544
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
TAURON DYSTRYBUCJA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 190 million
EUR 377 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project involves a multiannual investment programme for the modernisation and extension of electricity networks of the promoter's distribution company, Tauron Distribution S.A., located in southern Poland.

The project aims to connect new users, as well as to improve and maintain electricity supply quality and reliability, thus contributing to the security of internal energy supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme includes only medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) schemes of minimal or no environmental impact which will not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as transposed into Polish law. The impact that can be typically expected for some schemes relates to visual impact, vegetation clearance, an impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental capacity and work procedures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports first government projects under Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Publication Date
16 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62308579
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150544
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165198614
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150544
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Other links
Summary sheet
TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Data sheet
TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Related press
Poland: EIB supports first government projects under Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports first government projects under Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications