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PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2015 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
Related press
Belgium: EIB signs loan agreement with Puratos

Summary sheet

Release date
27 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2015
20150537
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
PURATOS NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 96 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing Puratos' research, development and innovation (RDI) programme in food ingredients focused in particular on leveraging fermentation technology and optimising the nutritional composition of foods.


The operation targets the promoter's RDI programme in the areas of nutrition, taste, texture, food processing and shelf life extension. The activities will be predominantly carried out in Belgium between 2016 and 2018. This operation would be the second loan to the promoter and represent the continuation of the RDI programme carried out between 2012 and 2015.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. At appraisal, it will be determined if any of the activities to be carried out would require a change to existing environmental permits.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB signs loan agreement with Puratos

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
Publication Date
5 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62896951
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150537
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92783818
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150537
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
Data sheet
PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
Related press
Belgium: EIB signs loan agreement with Puratos

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB signs loan agreement with Puratos
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS ENZYMES & NUTRITIONAL COMPONENTS RDI

Videos

Thumbnail: Puratos Inspirience Center
Puratos Inspirience Center
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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