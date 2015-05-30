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NATIONAL BANK OF MALAWI AGRISTORAGE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 30,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2016 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related press
Malawi: EU bank supports agricultural sector

Summary sheet

Release date
12 January 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/07/2016
20150530
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NATIONAL BANK OF MALAWI AGRISTORAGE FACILITY
NATIONAL BANK OF MALAWI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Intermediated facility to support limited-scale private sector investments in Malawi, with an emphasis on the development of new agricultural storage capacity

Financing of investments carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Malawi

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental and social assessment capacities and approval requirements of the Malawi authorities will be assessed at appraisal, in order to ensure compliance of the operation with the Bank's environmental and social policy.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the investments is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related press
Malawi: EU bank supports agricultural sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Malawi: EU bank supports agricultural sector
Other links

Photogallery

Intermediated facility to support private sector investments, especially in agri-storage infrastructure, carried out by small, medium-sized and mid-cap enterprises in Malawi
National Bank of Malawi Agristorage Facility
Photographer: Floris Vermeulen
©EIB
Intermediated facility to support private sector investments, especially in agri-storage infrastructure, carried out by small, medium-sized and mid-cap enterprises in Malawi
National Bank of Malawi Agristorage Facility
Photographer: Floris Vermeulen
©EIB
Intermediated facility to support private sector investments, especially in agri-storage infrastructure, carried out by small, medium-sized and mid-cap enterprises in Malawi
National Bank of Malawi Agristorage Facility
Photographer: EIB
©National Bank of Malawi

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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