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SLOVAKIA RDP 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 250,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2016 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA RDP 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Related press
Slovakia: EU bank contributes to supporting rural development with EUR 250 million

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2016
20150520
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SLOVAKIA RDP 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 2012 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of selected measures of the Slovakian Rural Development Programme (RDP) for the 2014-2020 programming period

This project would follow on from the previous operation with the same promoter, which supported selected measures under Slovakia's first full RDP during the 2007-2013 programming period (2012-0478). As previously, the proposed EIB operation is expected to target selected elements of the Slovakian RDP, which in the current period comprises 15 out of 20 measures (including technical assistance related to the implementation of the RDP) provided for in Commission Implementing Regulation 808/2014 relating to the European Agriculture Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. Certain activities included in the overall project may require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), subject to determination by the competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU, as amended). Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site (designated according to Habitats Directive 1992/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to follow the directives' procedures as transposed into national law.

The procurement procedures to be employed will be reviewed by the Bank's services, to ensure compliance with the EIB's procurement guidelines. Where the beneficiary is a public administration entity, it will be required to follow EU public procurement rules, including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal, as implemented by national law.

Comments

-

Related documents
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA RDP 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Other links
Related press
Slovakia: EU bank contributes to supporting rural development with EUR 250 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA RDP 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Publication Date
22 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69377139
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150520
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA RDP 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Other links
Summary sheet
SLOVAKIA RDP 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Data sheet
SLOVAKIA RDP 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Related press
Slovakia: EU bank contributes to supporting rural development with EUR 250 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovakia: EU bank contributes to supporting rural development with EUR 250 million
Other links
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA RDP 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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