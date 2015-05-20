SLOVAKIA RDP 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Co-financing of selected measures of the Slovakian Rural Development Programme (RDP) for the 2014-2020 programming period
This project would follow on from the previous operation with the same promoter, which supported selected measures under Slovakia's first full RDP during the 2007-2013 programming period (2012-0478). As previously, the proposed EIB operation is expected to target selected elements of the Slovakian RDP, which in the current period comprises 15 out of 20 measures (including technical assistance related to the implementation of the RDP) provided for in Commission Implementing Regulation 808/2014 relating to the European Agriculture Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).
The project is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. Certain activities included in the overall project may require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), subject to determination by the competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU, as amended). Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site (designated according to Habitats Directive 1992/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to follow the directives' procedures as transposed into national law.
The procurement procedures to be employed will be reviewed by the Bank's services, to ensure compliance with the EIB's procurement guidelines. Where the beneficiary is a public administration entity, it will be required to follow EU public procurement rules, including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal, as implemented by national law.
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Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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