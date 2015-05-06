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HOCHSCHULGEBAUDE BRANDENBURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 70,000,000
Services : € 17,500,000
Education : € 52,500,000
Signature date(s)
25/05/2016 : € 17,500,000
25/05/2016 : € 52,500,000
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHSCHULGEBAUDE BRANDENBURG

Summary sheet

Release date
3 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/05/2016
20150506
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HOCHSCHULGEBAUDE BRANDENBURG
LAND BRANDENBURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation, construction and rehabilitation of buildings located at public universities and universities of applied sciences in the Federal State of Brandenburg, Germany

The project aims to support the promoter's efforts to further increase the quality of research and tertiary education in Brandenburg.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers universities and research facilities of a kind which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of that directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets concerning energy efficiency. The energy performance designs of the new and renovated buildings will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHSCHULGEBAUDE BRANDENBURG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHSCHULGEBAUDE BRANDENBURG
Publication Date
27 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66096784
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150506
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHSCHULGEBAUDE BRANDENBURG
Other links
Summary sheet
HOCHSCHULGEBAUDE BRANDENBURG
Data sheet
HOCHSCHULGEBAUDE BRANDENBURG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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