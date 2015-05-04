FOND-ICO RISK SHARING LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Contingent loan to ICO earmarked to fund Fond-ICO Global's participations in selected private growth funds in Spain for growth and expansion finance of private companies in the EU
The operation aims at fostering the private equity market in Spain, catalyzing new private equity investments (both from domestic and international investors) through Fond-ICO Global. The fund forms part of the Spanish State co-financing contribution to the Investment Plan for Europe.
The fund manager will carry out an assessment with regard to those investments which the fund manager considers to be EIB eligible investments in order to come to the reasoned conclusion that environmental and social impacts have been duly addressed and the projects are acceptable in environmental and social terms. Within the EU, the applicable directives on environmental and social matters in force at the time should be complied with.
The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied in the selection of the funds are in line with industry best practice and the provisions of EU procurement directives if applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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