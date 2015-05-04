Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

FOND-ICO RISK SHARING LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 250,000,000
Credit lines : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/07/2016 : € 62,500,000
14/07/2016 : € 62,500,000
14/07/2016 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 250 million for ICO’s “FOND-ICO Global” fund-of-funds under Investment Plan for Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2016
20150504
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FOND-ICO RISK SHARING LOAN
INSTITUTO DE CRÉDITO OFICIAL (ICO)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Contingent loan to ICO earmarked to fund Fond-ICO Global's participations in selected private growth funds in Spain for growth and expansion finance of private companies in the EU

The operation aims at fostering the private equity market in Spain, catalyzing new private equity investments (both from domestic and international investors) through Fond-ICO Global. The fund forms part of the Spanish State co-financing contribution to the Investment Plan for Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund manager will carry out an assessment with regard to those investments which the fund manager considers to be EIB eligible investments in order to come to the reasoned conclusion that environmental and social impacts have been duly addressed and the projects are acceptable in environmental and social terms. Within the EU, the applicable directives on environmental and social matters in force at the time should be complied with.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied in the selection of the funds are in line with industry best practice and the provisions of EU procurement directives if applicable.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 250 million for ICO’s “FOND-ICO Global” fund-of-funds under Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 250 million for ICO’s “FOND-ICO Global” fund-of-funds under Investment Plan for Europe
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications