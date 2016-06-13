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BERLIN FORSCHUNG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 350,000,000
Services : € 87,500,000
Education : € 262,500,000
Signature date(s)
10/02/2017 : € 87,500,000
10/02/2017 : € 262,500,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG II

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/02/2017
20150492
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BERLIN FORSCHUNG II
LAND BERLIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 1541 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the project is to co-finance the city of Berlin's eligible investments in research performed by academic staff and scientists at the three public universities, up to three public universities of applied sciences as well as up to 13 public non-university research institutes in the period 2016-2017.

The project aims to strengthen research in Berlin.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns public research to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised for the same purpose and not expecting materially to change current research and development (R&D) practices at these institutions. The project will therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. The project may also include research activities on live animals for scientific purposes. The compliance of the promoter's standards and methodologies with Directive 2010/63/EU will be verified during appraisal. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG II
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG II
Publication Date
13 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68907904
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150492
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG II
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82864672
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150492
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG II
Other links
Summary sheet
BERLIN FORSCHUNG II
Data sheet
BERLIN FORSCHUNG II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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