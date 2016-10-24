Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SGN GAS TO THE WEST

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 57,633,565.79
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 57,633,565.79
Energy : € 57,633,565.79
Signature date(s)
8/06/2017 : € 57,633,565.79
Other links
Related public register
10/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST - Environmental Statement
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST
Related public register
10/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST - Strabane-Maydown section

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/06/2017
20150487
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SGN GAS TO THE WEST
SCOTIA GAS NETWORKS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 50 million (EUR 60 million)
GBP 143 million (EUR 171 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the expansion of the gas transmission network (high pressure and intermediate pressure) to the main towns in the west and north-west of Northern Ireland: Dungannon, Cookstown, Magherafelt, Coalisland, Omagh, Enniskillen, Derrylin and Strabane; it will connect the current transmission network to the outskirts of each town.

The project will enable a shift from the dependence on oil (and partly on coal), with environmental benefits and potentially lower energy costs. The project will be located in EIB cohesion priority regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The characteristics of the project components are such that they fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, leaving it up to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA is required.

The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC.

Related documents
10/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST - Environmental Statement
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST
10/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST - Strabane-Maydown section

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST - Environmental Statement
Publication Date
10 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71493877
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150487
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66679512
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150487
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST - Strabane-Maydown section
Publication Date
10 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71513595
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150487
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST - Environmental Statement
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST
Related public register
10/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SGN GAS TO THE WEST - Strabane-Maydown section
Other links
Summary sheet
SGN GAS TO THE WEST
Data sheet
SGN GAS TO THE WEST

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications