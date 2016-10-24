SGN GAS TO THE WEST

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Transportation and storage
The project consists of the expansion of the gas transmission network (high pressure and intermediate pressure) to the main towns in the west and north-west of Northern Ireland: Dungannon, Cookstown, Magherafelt, Coalisland, Omagh, Enniskillen, Derrylin and Strabane; it will connect the current transmission network to the outskirts of each town.
The project will enable a shift from the dependence on oil (and partly on coal), with environmental benefits and potentially lower energy costs. The project will be located in EIB cohesion priority regions.
The characteristics of the project components are such that they fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, leaving it up to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA is required.
The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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