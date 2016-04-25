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REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Iceland : € 70,000,000
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2016 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL - Hellisheidi Plant
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL - Nesjavellir Plant
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL

Summary sheet

Release date
25 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2016
20150480
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL
ORKUVEITA REYKJAVIKUR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 144 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises extension works on two geothermal power plants outside Reykjavik and refurbishment of the district heating system and electricity distribution system in Reykjavik. The extensions at the power plants are done to sustain production levels by drilling additional wells and to meet environmental requirements by increasing re-injection. The district heating investments comprise some 30 km of new and renewed piping, pumps and tanks. The electricity distribution investments comprise some 30 km of new or renewed underground cables, one new medium-voltage substation, additional transformer capacity and a new SCADA-system. New meters to comply with EU directives are also implemented in both heat and electricity distribution.

The project uses renewable geothermal energy to generate electricity in Iceland, predominantly to meet demand from the energy-intensive industrial facility. The project therefore supports EU and national policy to promote renewable energy. Moreover, the project will contribute to economic growth and diversification in a remote, less-developed region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The main environmental risk relates to geological hazards (volcanic eruptions and earthquakes), while the main concerns are related to noise during construction and impact on a protected lava field and nature conservation area which the access road will cross. Additionally, the project will emit carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulphide. Mitigation measures in line with industry practice are proposed.

Iceland, as a signatory to the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement, has adopted EU procurement legislation. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
09/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL
09/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL - Hellisheidi Plant
09/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL - Nesjavellir Plant
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL
Publication Date
9 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66943013
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150480
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Iceland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL - Hellisheidi Plant
Publication Date
9 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66937671
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150480
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Iceland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL - Nesjavellir Plant
Publication Date
9 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66937779
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150480
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Iceland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134406789
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150480
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Iceland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL - Hellisheidi Plant
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL - Nesjavellir Plant
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL
Other links
Summary sheet
REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL
Data sheet
REYKJAVIK ENERGY GEOTHERMAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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