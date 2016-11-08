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RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 1,125,000,000
Energy : € 1,125,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2017 : € 60,000,000
20/12/2017 : € 70,000,000
20/12/2017 : € 70,000,000
19/12/2017 : € 100,000,000
28/08/2018 : € 110,000,000
11/12/2018 : € 115,000,000
19/12/2017 : € 120,000,000
21/12/2017 : € 200,000,000
20/12/2017 : € 280,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE

Summary sheet

Release date
8 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2017
20150465
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES II
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1125 million
EUR 1500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of renewable energy projects in France, especially in onshore wind, solar photovoltaics (PV), geothermal, biomass and small hydropower

The project aims to contribute to renewable energy targets in France and the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. Due to their technical characteristics, some of the individual projects to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine according to Annex III of the said directive whether an environmental impact assessment is required. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediaries (FIs) to be selected to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate=e access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will require the FIs to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71675298
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150465
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE
Other links
Summary sheet
FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES II
Data sheet
RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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