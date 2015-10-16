VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS

Summary sheet
The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in the areas of fuel efficiency, pollutant emissions and active and passive safety. In addition, the project includes a number of activities related to innovative powertrains and alternative fuels as well as novel projects in the area of efficient mobility (platooning). The projects concern powertrain, component and vehicle-related activities in all three divisions (commercial vehicles, buses and construction equipment) and will be carried out in the promoter's technical centres in Sweden and France.
The investment programme will have a positive environmental impact through the reduction of truck emissions and fuel consumption, and will allow the promoter to develop the next powertrain generation compliant with upcoming regulations. In addition, and given the high importance of fuel consumption in the commercial vehicles segment, the activities on fuel efficiency will allow the promoter to maintain its competitive advantage in the segment, consequently securing its research and development (R&D) activities and overall workforce in Europe.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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