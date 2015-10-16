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VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 60,000,000
Sweden : € 540,000,000
Industry : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/03/2017 : € 30,000,000
16/12/2016 : € 30,000,000
30/03/2017 : € 270,000,000
16/12/2016 : € 270,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Related press
Sweden: EIB to support Volvo Group’s research for fuel efficiency and safety in trucks and buses

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2016
20150457
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
RDI Vehicle
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in the areas of fuel efficiency, pollutant emissions and active and passive safety. In addition, the project includes a number of activities related to innovative powertrains and alternative fuels as well as novel projects in the area of efficient mobility (platooning). The projects concern powertrain, component and vehicle-related activities in all three divisions (commercial vehicles, buses and construction equipment) and will be carried out in the promoter's technical centres in Sweden and France.

The investment programme will have a positive environmental impact through the reduction of truck emissions and fuel consumption, and will allow the promoter to develop the next powertrain generation compliant with upcoming regulations. In addition, and given the high importance of fuel consumption in the commercial vehicles segment, the activities on fuel efficiency will allow the promoter to maintain its competitive advantage in the segment, consequently securing its research and development (R&D) activities and overall workforce in Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
21/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB to support Volvo Group’s research for fuel efficiency and safety in trucks and buses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Publication Date
21 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64227411
Document Focus
Environment
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150457
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133502137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150457
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Data sheet
VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Related press
Sweden: EIB to support Volvo Group’s research for fuel efficiency and safety in trucks and buses

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB to support Volvo Group’s research for fuel efficiency and safety in trucks and buses
Other links
Related public register
21/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOLVO TRUCKS RDI VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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