ECOTITANIUM

Summary sheet
First European facility for recycling aviation-grade titanium
The project comprises the first European industrial plant to recycle and re-melt aviation-grade scrap titanium metal and titanium alloys. All aviation-grade European titanium scrap currently has to be exported, mainly to the United States, as no such facility exists in Europe. The project would therefore close the recycling loop, making use of valuable metal scraps from European manufacturing sources which are currently lost for the European market, and thereby help to establish a circular economy for titanium metal and alloys in Europe.
The project falls under Annex I of Directive 2011/92/EU. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) was conducted in 2014 by an independent consultant. It was approved at the end of 2014 by the competent authority. It concludes that the project has no major negative impact on the environment.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.