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ECOTITANIUM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/05/2017 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOTITANIUM
Related public register
28/10/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ECOTITANIUM - Site de Saint-Georges-de-Mons (63)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECOTITANIUM
Related press
France: EFSI - EIB finances first plant producing aviation-grade titanium with recycled materials

Summary sheet

Release date
2 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/05/2017
20150454
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ECOTITANIUM
ERAMET SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

First European facility for recycling aviation-grade titanium

The project comprises the first European industrial plant to recycle and re-melt aviation-grade scrap titanium metal and titanium alloys. All aviation-grade European titanium scrap currently has to be exported, mainly to the United States, as no such facility exists in Europe. The project would therefore close the recycling loop, making use of valuable metal scraps from European manufacturing sources which are currently lost for the European market, and thereby help to establish a circular economy for titanium metal and alloys in Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of Directive 2011/92/EU. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) was conducted in 2014 by an independent consultant. It was approved at the end of 2014 by the competent authority. It concludes that the project has no major negative impact on the environment.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
10/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOTITANIUM
28/10/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ECOTITANIUM - Site de Saint-Georges-de-Mons (63)
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECOTITANIUM
Other links
Related press
France: EFSI - EIB finances first plant producing aviation-grade titanium with recycled materials

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOTITANIUM
Publication Date
10 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66342158
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150454
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ECOTITANIUM - Site de Saint-Georges-de-Mons (63)
Publication Date
28 Oct 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70856907
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150454
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECOTITANIUM
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90165990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150454
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOTITANIUM
Related public register
28/10/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ECOTITANIUM - Site de Saint-Georges-de-Mons (63)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECOTITANIUM
Other links
Summary sheet
ECOTITANIUM
Data sheet
ECOTITANIUM
Related press
France: EFSI - EIB finances first plant producing aviation-grade titanium with recycled materials

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EFSI - EIB finances first plant producing aviation-grade titanium with recycled materials
Other links
Related public register
10/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOTITANIUM
Related public register
28/10/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ECOTITANIUM - Site de Saint-Georges-de-Mons (63)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECOTITANIUM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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