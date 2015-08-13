AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW

Summary sheet
Design (partly), construction (partly), financing, operation and maintenance of the A10/A24 motorway section between Neuruppin (A24) and the intersection Pankow (A10/A114) in the German State Brandenburg. In particular, the project comprises the widening (2x3) of a 29.6km section of the A10 motorway as well as reconstruction of a 29.2km section of A24. The 30 year PPP-Contract will also include the operation and maintenance of the widened and reconstructed sections and will be remunerated on an availability basis.
The main economic benefits of the project will stem from reduced travel times and improved road safety, thanks to enhanced road capacity. Likewise vehicle operating costs for road users are expected to decrease.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. Compliance with the SEA directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal.
The project is being procured in accordance with Directives 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC through a negotiated procedure with pre-qualification, including international publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU). The tender process was launched in June 2015 with prior publication of the contract notice in the OJEU (2015/S 105-190010).
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