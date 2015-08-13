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AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 258,344,629.52
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 258,344,629.52
Transport : € 258,344,629.52
Signature date(s)
15/02/2018 : € 8,344,629.52
15/02/2018 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - B96n-Erlaeuterungsbericht
Related public register
15/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Neuruppin-Oberkraemer-Erlaeuterungsbericht
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - Pankow
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - Oberkraemer-Schwanebeck
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 250m loan for motorway project “A10/A24”

Summary sheet

Release date
13 August 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/02/2018
20150448
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 258 million
EUR 652 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design (partly), construction (partly), financing, operation and maintenance of the A10/A24 motorway section between Neuruppin (A24) and the intersection Pankow (A10/A114) in the German State Brandenburg. In particular, the project comprises the widening (2x3) of a 29.6km section of the A10 motorway as well as reconstruction of a 29.2km section of A24. The 30 year PPP-Contract will also include the operation and maintenance of the widened and reconstructed sections and will be remunerated on an availability basis.

The main economic benefits of the project will stem from reduced travel times and improved road safety, thanks to enhanced road capacity. Likewise vehicle operating costs for road users are expected to decrease.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. Compliance with the SEA directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The project is being procured in accordance with Directives 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC through a negotiated procedure with pre-qualification, including international publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU). The tender process was launched in June 2015 with prior publication of the contract notice in the OJEU (2015/S 105-190010).

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - B96n-Erlaeuterungsbericht
15/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Neuruppin-Oberkraemer-Erlaeuterungsbericht
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - Pankow
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - Oberkraemer-Schwanebeck
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
Other links
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 250m loan for motorway project “A10/A24”

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - B96n-Erlaeuterungsbericht
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60830167
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150448
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Neuruppin-Oberkraemer-Erlaeuterungsbericht
Publication Date
15 Aug 2015
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60831254
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150448
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - Pankow
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60833910
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150448
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - Oberkraemer-Schwanebeck
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60834408
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150448
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
Publication Date
9 Nov 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62893036
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150448
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216976552
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150448
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - B96n-Erlaeuterungsbericht
Related public register
15/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Neuruppin-Oberkraemer-Erlaeuterungsbericht
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - Pankow
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - Oberkraemer-Schwanebeck
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
Other links
Summary sheet
AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
Data sheet
AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 250m loan for motorway project “A10/A24”

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 250m loan for motorway project “A10/A24”
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - B96n-Erlaeuterungsbericht
Related public register
15/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Neuruppin-Oberkraemer-Erlaeuterungsbericht
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - Pankow
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW - Oberkraemer-Schwanebeck
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOBAHN A10 A24 PPP NEURUPPIN - PANKOW

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