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JSC BANK REPUBLIC LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,639,287.64
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 22,639,287.64
Credit lines : € 22,639,287.64
Signature date(s)
25/05/2016 : € 22,639,287.64
Other links
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support SMEs and midcaps

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/05/2016
20150441
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JSC BANK REPUBLIC LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
JSC BANK REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 23 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan is dedicated to the financing of SMEs and Mid-Caps engaging in trade and commerce in Georgia.

The proposed operation aims to provide attractive financing to SMEs and Mid-Caps in Georgia engaging in trade and commerce.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national legislation, EU legislation or EIB standards and principles, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national legislation, EU legislation or EIB standards and principles, as appropriate.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Other links
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support SMEs and midcaps

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support SMEs and midcaps
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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