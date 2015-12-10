Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 190,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 190,000,000
Solid waste : € 85,500,000
Energy : € 104,500,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2016 : € 85,500,000
5/12/2016 : € 104,500,000
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
Related public register
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
Related press
Lithuania: European support for cheaper and cleaner heat and power

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2016
20150433
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
LIETUVOS ENERGIJA UAB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 190 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of two biomass-fired and waste-to-energy-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plants with a total capacity of 88 MWe and 227 MWth supplying electricity to the national grid and heat to the district heating system in Vilnius.

The project will ensure a reliable heat supply to the district heating network, improve the security of supply in electricity in Lithuania, increase the competition on the Lithuanian electricity market and, thanks to the use of renewable fuel and waste, increase the diversification of the power sector. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions, since Lithuania meets the criteria; and point (c) common interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is undergoing a mandatory environmental impact assessment according to the EU requirements for this type of plant. The environmental impact statement was completed and approved in third quarter of 2015. The relevant draft environmental permit is undergoing public consultation. During appraisal the Bank will review the environmental documentation to ensure alignment with Bank requirements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal (OJEU), as and where required. The main contract notice was published in the OJEU under the number 2015/S 092-164618 on 13 May 2015.

Related documents
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Lithuania: European support for cheaper and cleaner heat and power

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
Publication Date
9 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67624594
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150433
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
11 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74370788
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150433
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
243899784
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150433
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
Related public register
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
Data sheet
LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
Related press
Lithuania: European support for cheaper and cleaner heat and power

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuania: European support for cheaper and cleaner heat and power
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT
Related public register
11/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications