LIETUVOS ENERGIJA VILNIUS CHP PROJECT

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Summary sheet
Construction of two biomass-fired and waste-to-energy-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plants with a total capacity of 88 MWe and 227 MWth supplying electricity to the national grid and heat to the district heating system in Vilnius.
The project will ensure a reliable heat supply to the district heating network, improve the security of supply in electricity in Lithuania, increase the competition on the Lithuanian electricity market and, thanks to the use of renewable fuel and waste, increase the diversification of the power sector. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions, since Lithuania meets the criteria; and point (c) common interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
The project is undergoing a mandatory environmental impact assessment according to the EU requirements for this type of plant. The environmental impact statement was completed and approved in third quarter of 2015. The relevant draft environmental permit is undergoing public consultation. During appraisal the Bank will review the environmental documentation to ensure alignment with Bank requirements.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal (OJEU), as and where required. The main contract notice was published in the OJEU under the number 2015/S 092-164618 on 13 May 2015.
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