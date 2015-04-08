HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II

Summary sheet
This is a multi-scheme project included in the investment plan of Helsinki City Transport (HKL). It consists of procurement of tram cars, tram tracks and other tram network-related investments.
The project will include the reconstruction of existing tram tracks, the tramway rolling stock renewal, and small tramway extensions such as the link to the new terminal in Jätkäsaari and extensions on the western side of the city centre. The investments will improve reliability and performance of the tramway network in the City of Helsinki.
Finland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank's appraisal will primarily focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these directives. Requirements under SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined at this stage.
Potential schemes might fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU). Details on environmental aspects of each of the schemes and compliance with the EIA Directive as well as other applicable directives, including Birds and Habitats, will be checked at allocation stage.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The tender for the tram cars was awarded in 2011 following publication in the Official Journal (No 2011/S 146-242270).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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