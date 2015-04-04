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KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 166,407,673.77
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 166,407,673.77
Urban development : € 31,850,428.76
Transport : € 56,578,609.08
Industry : € 77,978,635.93
Signature date(s)
27/09/2018 : € 4,474,157.88
23/11/2017 : € 6,134,032.85
27/09/2018 : € 7,947,824.87
8/10/2020 : € 8,536,449.39
23/11/2017 : € 10,896,401.1
27/09/2018 : € 10,953,972.74
7/07/2021 : € 12,705,788.64
23/11/2017 : € 15,017,804.58
8/10/2020 : € 15,164,016.68
8/10/2020 : € 20,899,582.99
7/07/2021 : € 22,570,366.43
7/07/2021 : € 31,107,275.62
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT - Prognoza Oddziaływania Na Środowisko Projektu Strategii Rozwoju Krakowa 2030
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of Krakow, the second largest city in Poland

Summary sheet

Release date
25 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2017
20150404
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
THE CITY OF KRAKOW
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 735 million (EUR 174 million)
PLN 3224 million (EUR 762 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of investments included in the investment plans of the city of Krakow mainly related to the new EU financing perspective (including urban roads, retrofitting of public buildings including energy efficiency measures, social housing, urban regeneration and other urban infrastructure schemes)

The multi-sector operation will support investments dedicated to the construction and improvement of urban roads, public transport, public buildings, social housing schemes, energy efficiency in public buildings and other investments related to urban regeneration and infrastructure (e.g. schools, cultural and sports facilities, etc.).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT - Prognoza Oddziaływania Na Środowisko Projektu Strategii Rozwoju Krakowa 2030
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of Krakow, the second largest city in Poland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74107298
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150404
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT - Prognoza Oddziaływania Na Środowisko Projektu Strategii Rozwoju Krakowa 2030
Publication Date
28 Apr 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74736792
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150404
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT - Prognoza Oddziaływania Na Środowisko Projektu Strategii Rozwoju Krakowa 2030
Other links
Summary sheet
KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of Krakow, the second largest city in Poland

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of Krakow, the second largest city in Poland
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
28/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KRAKOW INTELLIGENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT - Prognoza Oddziaływania Na Środowisko Projektu Strategii Rozwoju Krakowa 2030

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications