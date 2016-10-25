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RADBOUD UNIVERSITAIR MEDISCH CENTRUM NIJMEGEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Health : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/10/2018 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RADBOUD UNIVERSITAIR MEDISCH CENTRUM NIJMEGEN
Related press
Netherlands: European support for modernisation of Nijmegen’s Radboud UMC hospital

Summary sheet

Release date
25 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/10/2018
20150397
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RADBOUD UNIVERSITAIR MEDISCH CENTRUM NIJMEGEN
STG KATHOLIEKE UNIVERSITEIT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 372 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Radboud investment plan for 2016-2020: renovation of the education centre and construction of new healthcare facilities in Nijmegen

The project relates to the 2016-2022 investment plan aiming to align the campus of the Radboud hospital with the infrastructure and organisational needs presented over the coming decades by epidemiological and demographic changes, technological advancement, evolution in clinical care paths, patients' and communities' expectations, financial constraints, research and training programmes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RADBOUD UNIVERSITAIR MEDISCH CENTRUM NIJMEGEN
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: European support for modernisation of Nijmegen’s Radboud UMC hospital

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RADBOUD UNIVERSITAIR MEDISCH CENTRUM NIJMEGEN
Publication Date
2 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62360309
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150397
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RADBOUD UNIVERSITAIR MEDISCH CENTRUM NIJMEGEN
Other links
Summary sheet
RADBOUD UNIVERSITAIR MEDISCH CENTRUM NIJMEGEN
Data sheet
RADBOUD UNIVERSITAIR MEDISCH CENTRUM NIJMEGEN
Related press
Netherlands: European support for modernisation of Nijmegen’s Radboud UMC hospital

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: European support for modernisation of Nijmegen’s Radboud UMC hospital
Other links
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RADBOUD UNIVERSITAIR MEDISCH CENTRUM NIJMEGEN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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