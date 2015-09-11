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ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR GROWTH 2014-20

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 360,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 360,000,000
Energy : € 10,800,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 18,000,000
Credit lines : € 28,800,000
Telecom : € 28,800,000
Services : € 64,800,000
Urban development : € 72,000,000
Education : € 136,800,000
Signature date(s)
15/07/2016 : € 10,800,000
15/07/2016 : € 18,000,000
15/07/2016 : € 28,800,000
15/07/2016 : € 28,800,000
15/07/2016 : € 64,800,000
15/07/2016 : € 72,000,000
15/07/2016 : € 136,800,000
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR GROWTH 2014-20
Related press
Romania: EIB supports with EUR 360m project co-financing with EU Funds

Summary sheet

Release date
11 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2016
20150396
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR GROWTH 2014-20
COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 7228 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Structural programme loan (SPL) providing for the Romanian State's contribution during the 2014-2020 programming period to the EU cofinanced competitiveness operational programme and selected priorities from large infrastructures (LIOP) and investment for growth and jobs operational programmes.

The project will support smart and sustainable growth in Romania. In particular, it will aim at achieving the objectives established in the operational programmes for competitiveness (COP), investment for growth and jobs' goal (IGJOP) and for selected priority axes of the large infrastructure operational programme (LIOP). The sub-projects to be financed would involve research and development (R&D), ICT and e-government, innovation and human development investment in key sectors, including support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), education/training and social inclusion action, and employment promotion. The Bank's loan would also support some energy sector schemes, actions for air quality enhancement and rehabilitation of polluted sites.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Romania, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details to be reviewed by the Bank's services during appraisal.

Related documents
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR GROWTH 2014-20
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB supports with EUR 360m project co-financing with EU Funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR GROWTH 2014-20
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63826730
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150396
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Education
Telecom
Urban development
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Services
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR GROWTH 2014-20
Other links
Summary sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR GROWTH 2014-20
Data sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR GROWTH 2014-20
Related press
Romania: EIB supports with EUR 360m project co-financing with EU Funds

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB supports with EUR 360m project co-financing with EU Funds
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR GROWTH 2014-20

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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