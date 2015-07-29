Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 183,426,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 183,426,000
Telecom : € 183,426,000
Signature date(s)
4/11/2016 : € 2,000,000
20/12/2017 : € 6,205,000
20/12/2017 : € 175,221,000
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD

Summary sheet

Release date
29 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2016
20150392
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD
SYNDICAT MIXTE NORD-PAS-DE-CALAIS NUMERIQUE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 183 million
EUR 478 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Concession for the design, building, financing, operation, maintenance and commercialisation of a publicly-owned passive fibre broadband public initiative network in low-density areas of the Nord Pas-de-Calais, France.

The project aims to have over 500,000 households with fibre to the house (FTTH), upgrade nearly 200 ADSL sites with fibre connectivity and to provide fibre access to nearly 75 public and business sites, all located in areas not covered by the commercial operators.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under Environmenal Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

This project would finance the private-sector party selected for the implementation of the project. The EIB will discuss various solutions including credit enhancement facilities for banks, bonds and senior debt. It should be noted also that the private sector, the Syndicat or its members could also be financed through intermediary banks accepted under the EIB's Programme France Très Haut-Débit (2013-0128).

Related documents
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD
Publication Date
19 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63703770
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150392
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238997008
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150392
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD
Other links
Summary sheet
NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD
Data sheet
NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications