NORD PAS DE CALAIS THD

Summary sheet
Concession for the design, building, financing, operation, maintenance and commercialisation of a publicly-owned passive fibre broadband public initiative network in low-density areas of the Nord Pas-de-Calais, France.
The project aims to have over 500,000 households with fibre to the house (FTTH), upgrade nearly 200 ADSL sites with fibre connectivity and to provide fibre access to nearly 75 public and business sites, all located in areas not covered by the commercial operators.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under Environmenal Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC).
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
This project would finance the private-sector party selected for the implementation of the project. The EIB will discuss various solutions including credit enhancement facilities for banks, bonds and senior debt. It should be noted also that the private sector, the Syndicat or its members could also be financed through intermediary banks accepted under the EIB's Programme France Très Haut-Débit (2013-0128).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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