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KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 240,000,000
Health : € 240,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2015 : € 240,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG

Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2015
20150386
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 240 million
EUR 480 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The financing of small and medium-sized investments in hospital infrastructure in the Federal State of Brandenburg in the period 2014-2018.

The project's objective is to improve hospital infrastructure in the Federal State of Brandenburg and thus to strengthen the provision of health services in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required, as well as the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG
Publication Date
6 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63899403
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150386
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88900733
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150386
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG
Other links
Summary sheet
KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG
Data sheet
KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM BRANDENBURG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications