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ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 275,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 275,000,000
Transport : € 275,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/10/2022 : € 135,000,000
7/03/2016 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports road network rehabilitation
Related sub-project
M85 CSORNA-SOPRON (FL 2015-0371)

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/03/2016
20150371
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION (HU)
HUNGARY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 275 million
EUR 1200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation, upgrade and construction of strategic sections of the road network in Hungary.

The operation will support the improvement and development of the road network in Hungary. The individual schemes will have an important socio-economic role in developing the key transport links and feeder roads to the strategic network and TEN-T.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of a framework loan of multiple schemes that may be classes of development that fall under either Annex I or II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Whether the schemes were included in a plan or programme that was subject to strategic environmental assessment (Directive 2001/42/EC) or whether the schemes impact an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network will also be determined. It is a requirement that all schemes are to be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement and contract strategy for the project and individual schemes will be determined.

Related documents
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related projects
Related sub-project
M85 CSORNA-SOPRON (FL 2015-0371)
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports road network rehabilitation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
Publication Date
19 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63715521
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150371
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205867098
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150371
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION (HU)
Data sheet
ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports road network rehabilitation
Related sub-project
M85 CSORNA-SOPRON (FL 2015-0371)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports road network rehabilitation
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROAD NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related sub-project
M85 CSORNA-SOPRON (FL 2015-0371)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications