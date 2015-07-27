Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 37,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 37,500,000
Industry : € 37,500,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2016 : € 17,500,000
27/07/2016 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
Related public register
03/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2016
20150352
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
SPOLDZIELNIA MLECZARSKA MLEKOVITA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 38 million
EUR 75 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a milk powder factory and extension of the existing plant by new production lines.

Expansion and diversification of business.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EC and will be implemented adjacent to an existing milk processing factory. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) might be required by the authorities. Full environmental details will be verified during the project's due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. The details will be verified during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
03/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
03/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
Publication Date
3 Feb 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64495697
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150352
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
Publication Date
3 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64517246
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150352
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92784054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150352
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
Related public register
03/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY
Data sheet
EASTERN POLAND DAIRY PRODUCTION FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications