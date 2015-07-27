REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Industry - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Services - Information and communication
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Industry - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project will support the smart and sustainable economic development of the Region of Basilicata by co-financing investments addressed to fulfill the objectives established under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) programme developed within the Italian Partnership Agreement 2014-2020 framework.
The operation will support priority investments of the Region of Basilicata in the sectors of research, development and innovation (RDI), information and communications technology (ICT), renewable energy and energy efficiency, water and wastewater management, sustainable transport, transport systems and infrastructure networks, SMEs competitiveness, urban infrastructure, education, health and tourism. The overall project will bring about a significant improvement in the quality of life for the citizens of Basilicata and support the long-term economic growth of the region.
Italy, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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