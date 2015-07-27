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REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 120,000,000
Energy : € 6,000,000
Transport : € 6,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 8,832,000
Urban development : € 12,600,000
Telecom : € 14,448,000
Services : € 16,752,000
Credit lines : € 21,600,000
Industry : € 33,768,000
Signature date(s)
17/02/2016 : € 6,000,000
17/02/2016 : € 6,000,000
17/02/2016 : € 8,832,000
17/02/2016 : € 12,600,000
17/02/2016 : € 14,448,000
17/02/2016 : € 16,752,000
17/02/2016 : € 21,600,000
17/02/2016 : € 33,768,000
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING
Related press
Italy: EIB supports EUR 1.3 billion worth of investment in Basilicata

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/02/2016
20150348
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGIONE BASILICATA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
REGIONE BASILICATA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 826 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the smart and sustainable economic development of the Region of Basilicata by co-financing investments addressed to fulfill the objectives established under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) programme developed within the Italian Partnership Agreement 2014-2020 framework.

The operation will support priority investments of the Region of Basilicata in the sectors of research, development and innovation (RDI), information and communications technology (ICT), renewable energy and energy efficiency, water and wastewater management, sustainable transport, transport systems and infrastructure networks, SMEs competitiveness, urban infrastructure, education, health and tourism. The overall project will bring about a significant improvement in the quality of life for the citizens of Basilicata and support the long-term economic growth of the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Italy, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
28/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB supports EUR 1.3 billion worth of investment in Basilicata

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING
Publication Date
28 Aug 2015
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61017369
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150348
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Transport
Services
Energy
Telecom
Water, sewerage
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING
Publication Date
18 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63679505
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150348
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Transport
Services
Energy
Telecom
Water, sewerage
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING
Other links
Summary sheet
REGIONE BASILICATA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Data sheet
REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING
Related press
Italy: EIB supports EUR 1.3 billion worth of investment in Basilicata

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB supports EUR 1.3 billion worth of investment in Basilicata
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE BASILICATA 2014 - 2020 CO-FINANCING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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