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CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2016 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
17/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Link to Promoter's website for EIA documentation
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2016
20150335
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Caruna Networks Oy
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 529 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Caruna Oy and Caruna Espoo Oy will invest to weather-proof transmission and distribution networks in Finland to enhance the security of supply.

Distribution network modernisation and modification to increase security of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme includes certain number of facilities that fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The environmental aspects of the project will be appropriately assessed as part of the Bank's appraisal process.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

none

Related documents
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
17/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Link to Promoter's website for EIA documentation
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
2 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64488355
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150335
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Link to Promoter's website for EIA documentation
Publication Date
17 Jul 2019
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95349304
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150335
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92163051
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150335
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
17/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME - Link to Promoter's website for EIA documentation
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
CARUNA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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