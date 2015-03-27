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PORTO DI GAETA - PL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 27,000,000
Transport : € 27,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2015 : € 27,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI GAETA - EIA
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI GAETA - PL
Related public register
27/11/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI GAETA - PL
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2015
20150327
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTO DI GAETA - PL
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 27 million
EUR 36 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of new commercial port and dredging works in the port of Gaeta

The project is the final part of the port masterplan to increase quay and alongside draft length to enable larger ships to use the facility, to develop more yard area within the port and to improve road access.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project was undertaken and approved by the Ministry of Environment in July 2005 (National Regulations DPCM 27/12/1988 and DPCM 10/08/1988 No. 377 and following amendments; Law 8/7/1986). The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU).

The promoter is a contracting authority, as referred to in Article 8 of Directive 2004/17/EC governing the procurement and procedures for entities operating in the public sector. Therefore, all contracts financed by means of this project have been or will be tendered in accordance with this directive, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
30/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI GAETA - EIA
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI GAETA - PL
27/11/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI GAETA - PL
Related projects
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI GAETA - EIA
Publication Date
30 Dec 2015
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63836375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150327
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI GAETA - PL
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63114741
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150327
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI GAETA - PL
Publication Date
27 Nov 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63278723
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150327
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTO DI GAETA - EIA
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI GAETA - PL
Related public register
27/11/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI GAETA - PL
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTO DI GAETA - PL
Data sheet
PORTO DI GAETA - PL
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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