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RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 110,000,000
Industry : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2015 : € 30,000,000
4/04/2016 : € 40,000,000
20/05/2016 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO

Summary sheet

Release date
28 August 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2015
20150316
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO
RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO SCPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 236 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of various investments at a refinery located on the northern coast of Sicily. A third of the total investment will aim at improving the energy efficiency of the plant by installing heat-recovery systems in four existing process units; a third will be directed to adding a sulphur-recovery unit to the refinery to improve the reliability index of the refinery and the remaining part will be used to comply with the Italian environmental legislation with regard to the protection of groundwater and to overhaul the fire-fighting system.

The operation intends to reduce the plant's atmospheric emissions, to improve its energy efficiency and to upgrade its fire-fighting capabilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is not expected to require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). All environmental authorisations and relevant documents including the operational and construction permits will be reviewed during the project's due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO
Publication Date
6 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63895060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150316
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168169835
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150316
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO
Other links
Summary sheet
RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO
Data sheet
RAFFINERIA DI MILAZZO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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