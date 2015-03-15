PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN

Summary sheet
Modernisation of the railway line Warsaw - Lublin (170 km) and renovation of the Lukow - Lublin bypass.
The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote travel by rail and will, thereby, enhance sustainable transport, in line with EU objectives. Most of the project is located in a convergence region, and thereby will improve accessibility and potentially facilitate regional development.
The project is expected to generate substantial time and vehicle operating cost savings by allowing for more efficient use of existing rail capacity as well as promoting modal shift from road to rail through facilitating better rail services. Adding capacity would allow an increase in the frequency of regional trains and thus a noticeable modal shift from cars to rail, which would result in environmental and safety benefits.
The project was subject to an environmental impact assessment procedure. The project's potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.
The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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