Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/04/2016 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN - Warszawa Wschodnia – Dorohusk
Related public register
22/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support the upgrade of railway infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/04/2016
20150315
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 840 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of the railway line Warsaw - Lublin (170 km) and renovation of the Lukow - Lublin bypass.

The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote travel by rail and will, thereby, enhance sustainable transport, in line with EU objectives. Most of the project is located in a convergence region, and thereby will improve accessibility and potentially facilitate regional development.
The project is expected to generate substantial time and vehicle operating cost savings by allowing for more efficient use of existing rail capacity as well as promoting modal shift from road to rail through facilitating better rail services. Adding capacity would allow an increase in the frequency of regional trains and thus a noticeable modal shift from cars to rail, which would result in environmental and safety benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project was subject to an environmental impact assessment procedure. The project's potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN - Warszawa Wschodnia – Dorohusk
22/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support the upgrade of railway infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN - Warszawa Wschodnia – Dorohusk
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61330910
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150315
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN
Publication Date
22 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64263662
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150315
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN - Warszawa Wschodnia – Dorohusk
Related public register
22/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN
Data sheet
PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support the upgrade of railway infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB continues to support the upgrade of railway infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN - Warszawa Wschodnia – Dorohusk
Related public register
22/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION WARSAW LUBLIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications