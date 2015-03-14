BEATRICE OFFSHORE

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Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
An offshore windfarm of around 600 MW, located about 14 km from the Caithness coast near Wick, Scotland
The project aims to enable the UK to achieve its ambitious target of energy consumption based on renewable energy sources in 2020.
By virtue of its technical characteristics the project is classified as an Annex II project according to Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). Thus, the project is subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. In this case, two separate EIAs were carried out for the offshore and the onshore works, and planning consent was granted in 2014 and 2013, for the offshore and onshore works respectively. The Bank will review the project's authorisation process during appraisal and verify compliance with relevant directives of the EU.
Directive 2004/17/EC does not apply to contracts awarded by contracting entities intended to enable them to carry out electricity supply in England, Scotland and Wales (Decision 2007/141/EC). The project is therefore considered to be exempt from public procurement requirements.
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