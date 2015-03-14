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BEATRICE OFFSHORE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 681,747,350.92
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 681,747,350.92
Energy : € 681,747,350.92
Signature date(s)
20/05/2016 : € 292,177,436.11
20/05/2016 : € 389,569,914.81
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEATRICE OFFSHORE
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEATRICE OFFSHORE
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 525m European backing for Beatrice windfarm off Caithness coast

Summary sheet

Release date
2 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/05/2016
20150314
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BEATRICE OFFSHORE
/
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 525 million (EUR 714 million)
GBP 1951 million (EUR 2655 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

An offshore windfarm of around 600 MW, located about 14 km from the Caithness coast near Wick, Scotland

The project aims to enable the UK to achieve its ambitious target of energy consumption based on renewable energy sources in 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics the project is classified as an Annex II project according to Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). Thus, the project is subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. In this case, two separate EIAs were carried out for the offshore and the onshore works, and planning consent was granted in 2014 and 2013, for the offshore and onshore works respectively. The Bank will review the project's authorisation process during appraisal and verify compliance with relevant directives of the EU.

Directive 2004/17/EC does not apply to contracts awarded by contracting entities intended to enable them to carry out electricity supply in England, Scotland and Wales (Decision 2007/141/EC). The project is therefore considered to be exempt from public procurement requirements.

Related documents
24/10/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEATRICE OFFSHORE
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEATRICE OFFSHORE
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 525m European backing for Beatrice windfarm off Caithness coast

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEATRICE OFFSHORE
Publication Date
24 Oct 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62682225
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150314
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEATRICE OFFSHORE
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63825920
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150314
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEATRICE OFFSHORE
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEATRICE OFFSHORE
Other links
Summary sheet
BEATRICE OFFSHORE
Data sheet
BEATRICE OFFSHORE
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 525m European backing for Beatrice windfarm off Caithness coast

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 525m European backing for Beatrice windfarm off Caithness coast
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEATRICE OFFSHORE
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEATRICE OFFSHORE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications